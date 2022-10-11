Definder Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (DNT)

Definder Network (DNT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Definder Network has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. Definder Network has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $11,298.00 worth of Definder Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Definder Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.02 or 0.99988222 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00047994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061277 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Definder Network Token Profile

Definder Network (DNT) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2017. Definder Network’s total supply is 21,548,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,365,398 tokens. Definder Network’s official message board is definder.global/category/blog. Definder Network’s official website is definder.global. The Reddit community for Definder Network is https://reddit.com/r/smartlandsplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Definder Network’s official Twitter account is @definder_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Definder Network

