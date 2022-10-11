DePay Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One DePay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $169.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DePay Profile

DePay launched on September 11th, 2020. DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,376,924 tokens. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @depay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DePay is depay.com/blog. The official website for DePay is depay.com.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

