Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Buys £49,613.76 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Q. George bought 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,926 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($59,948.96).

Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of LON:DLN traded down GBX 45 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,897 ($22.92). The stock had a trading volume of 117,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,997. Derwent London Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.41). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,405.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,749.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 815.97.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Derwent London

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLN. Berenberg Bank downgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.