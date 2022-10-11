DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

