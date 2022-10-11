DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.23

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 11379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.08%.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $587,395. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,180 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 4,623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

