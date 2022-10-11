Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (DZG)

Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token (DZG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token has a market cap of $409,213.12 and approximately $105,950.00 worth of Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token

Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,384 tokens. Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/dinamo-zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token (DZG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 726,384 in circulation. The last known price of Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token is 0.54761082 USD and is down -12.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,298.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/dinamo-zagreb/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

