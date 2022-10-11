Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

TSE:DIV traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.77. 109,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.82. The stock has a market cap of C$344.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.39.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diversified Royalty

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Lance Tracey sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$211,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,300.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.