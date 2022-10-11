Doge Universe (SPACEXDOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $329,135.56

Doge Universe (SPACEXDOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Doge Universe has a market capitalization of $329,135.56 and approximately $29,132.00 worth of Doge Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Universe token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Doge Universe has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003108 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doge Universe Profile

Doge Universe’s total supply is 97,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens. Doge Universe’s official Twitter account is @spacexd0ge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doge Universe is dogeuniverse.org.

Doge Universe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Universe (SPACEXDOGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Doge Universe has a current supply of 97,900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Universe is 0.00001317 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogeuniverse.org/.”

