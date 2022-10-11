DogeQueen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25,796.68 (DOGEQUEEN)

DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, DogeQueen has traded up 61.3% against the dollar. One DogeQueen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DogeQueen has a market capitalization of $25,796.68 and $15,423.00 worth of DogeQueen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DogeQueen

DogeQueen was first traded on January 31st, 2022. DogeQueen’s total supply is 60,114,539,355,325,500 tokens. DogeQueen’s official Twitter account is @dogequeenbsc. DogeQueen’s official website is dogequeeen.com.

Buying and Selling DogeQueen

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogeQueen has a current supply of 60,114,539,355,325,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogeQueen is 0 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogequeeen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeQueen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeQueen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeQueen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

