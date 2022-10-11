DogeQueen Trading Up 61.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOGEQUEEN)

DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One DogeQueen token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DogeQueen has a market cap of $25,796.68 and approximately $15,423.00 worth of DogeQueen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeQueen has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogeQueen Profile

DogeQueen’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. DogeQueen’s total supply is 60,114,539,355,325,500 tokens. DogeQueen’s official Twitter account is @dogequeenbsc. DogeQueen’s official website is dogequeeen.com.

DogeQueen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogeQueen has a current supply of 60,114,539,355,325,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogeQueen is 0 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogequeeen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeQueen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeQueen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeQueen using one of the exchanges listed above.

