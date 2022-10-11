Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 98953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.88.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.