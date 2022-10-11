Dreams Quest (DREAMS) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dreams Quest (DREAMS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Dreams Quest token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dreams Quest has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $44,080.00 worth of Dreams Quest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dreams Quest has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dreams Quest alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dreams Quest

Dreams Quest was first traded on October 15th, 2021. Dreams Quest’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,768,351 tokens. Dreams Quest’s official Twitter account is @dreamsquestnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dreams Quest is https://reddit.com/r/dreamsquestnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dreams Quest is dreams.quest. Dreams Quest’s official message board is dreamsquestnft.medium.com.

Dreams Quest Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreams Quest (DREAMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dreams Quest has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dreams Quest is 0.00248381 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,454.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dreams.quest.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreams Quest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreams Quest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dreams Quest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dreams Quest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreams Quest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.