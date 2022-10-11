DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $12.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.