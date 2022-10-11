DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE KSM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $12.84.
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
