Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 14,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,510. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 200.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 301.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.