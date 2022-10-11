Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

