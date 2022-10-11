EdgeSwap (EGS) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

EdgeSwap (EGS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One EdgeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EdgeSwap has traded up 11% against the dollar. EdgeSwap has a total market cap of $349,520.00 and $406,011.00 worth of EdgeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdgeSwap Profile

EdgeSwap was first traded on April 5th, 2022. EdgeSwap’s total supply is 76,730,739 tokens. EdgeSwap’s official Twitter account is @edgeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EdgeSwap is www.edgeswap.io.

EdgeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EdgeSwap (EGS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EdgeSwap has a current supply of 76,730,739 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EdgeSwap is 0.0039647 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $537,288.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.edgeswap.io/.”

