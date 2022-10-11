Edmp Inc. Buys 796 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 111,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,923. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

