Elden Knights (KNIGHTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84,604.70

Elden Knights (KNIGHTS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Elden Knights has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elden Knights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elden Knights has a market cap of $84,604.70 and $206.00 worth of Elden Knights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elden Knights Token Profile

Elden Knights’ genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Elden Knights’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Elden Knights is https://reddit.com/r/eldenknights. Elden Knights’ official website is eldenknights.com. Elden Knights’ official Twitter account is @elden_knights.

Elden Knights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elden Knights (KNIGHTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elden Knights has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elden Knights is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eldenknights.com/.”

