Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 2136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,043,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,798,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

