ethcoin (ETHCOIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ethcoin (ETHCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. ethcoin has a market capitalization of $48,103.62 and approximately $52.00 worth of ethcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ethcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ethcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ethcoin Profile

ethcoin was first traded on April 24th, 2022. ethcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,022,427,082,299 tokens. ethcoin’s official Twitter account is @ether_ethcoin. The official website for ethcoin is ethcoin.finance.

ethcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ethcoin (ETHCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ethcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ethcoin is 0 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $69.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethcoin.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ethcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ethcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

