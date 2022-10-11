Euphoria Price Down 69.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAGMI)

Euphoria (WAGMI) traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Euphoria has a market capitalization of $9,250.21 and $10,318.00 worth of Euphoria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euphoria has traded down 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Euphoria token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Euphoria Profile

Euphoria’s total supply is 40,057 tokens. Euphoria’s official Twitter account is @venomdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euphoria’s official website is euphoria.money. The official message board for Euphoria is medium.com/venomdao.

Buying and Selling Euphoria

According to CryptoCompare, “Euphoria (WAGMI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Harmony platform. Euphoria has a current supply of 40,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Euphoria is 0.23427158 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $778.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://euphoria.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euphoria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euphoria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euphoria using one of the exchanges listed above.

