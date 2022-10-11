Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

