Fenomy (FENOMY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $380,700.00

Fenomy (FENOMY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Fenomy has a total market capitalization of $380,700.00 and approximately $9,232.00 worth of Fenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fenomy token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fenomy has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fenomy’s launch date was February 15th, 2022. Fenomy’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens. Fenomy’s official Twitter account is @fenomy1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fenomy’s official message board is medium.com/fenomy. The Reddit community for Fenomy is https://reddit.com/r/fenomy. Fenomy’s official website is fenomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fenomy (FENOMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fenomy has a current supply of 180,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fenomy is 0.00362658 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,268.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fenomy.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

