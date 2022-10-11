FIFA World Cup Fans (FIFA) Trading Down 98.7% Over Last Week

FIFA World Cup Fans (FIFA) traded down 68.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, FIFA World Cup Fans has traded down 98.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FIFA World Cup Fans token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FIFA World Cup Fans has a total market cap of $13,526.71 and $16,154.00 worth of FIFA World Cup Fans was traded on exchanges in the last day.

FIFA World Cup Fans

FIFA World Cup Fans Profile

FIFA World Cup Fans’ launch date was July 31st, 2022. FIFA World Cup Fans’ total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. FIFA World Cup Fans’ official Twitter account is @fifa22worldcup. FIFA World Cup Fans’ official website is www.fifaworldcup.pro. The official message board for FIFA World Cup Fans is medium.com/@fifa22worldcup. The Reddit community for FIFA World Cup Fans is https://reddit.com/r/fifa2022worldcup_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FIFA World Cup Fans

According to CryptoCompare, “FIFA World Cup Fans (FIFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FIFA World Cup Fans has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FIFA World Cup Fans is 0.00000017 USD and is up 20.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,348.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fifaworldcup.pro/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIFA World Cup Fans directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIFA World Cup Fans should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIFA World Cup Fans using one of the exchanges listed above.

