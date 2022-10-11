Fimi Market Inc. (FIMI) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Fimi Market Inc. (FIMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Fimi Market Inc. token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fimi Market Inc. has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Fimi Market Inc. has a market cap of $56,410.25 and $44,165.00 worth of Fimi Market Inc. was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fimi Market Inc.

Fimi Market Inc.’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Fimi Market Inc.’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fimi Market Inc. is fimi.market. Fimi Market Inc.’s official Twitter account is @fimi_market and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fimi Market Inc. Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fimi Market Inc. (FIMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stellar platform. Fimi Market Inc. has a current supply of 32,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fimi Market Inc. is 0.00352597 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,275.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fimi.market/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fimi Market Inc. directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fimi Market Inc. should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fimi Market Inc. using one of the exchanges listed above.

