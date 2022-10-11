$FiPi Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (FIPI)

$FiPi (FIPI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, $FiPi has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. $FiPi has a market cap of $328,648.43 and approximately $15,895.00 worth of $FiPi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $FiPi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get $FiPi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070415 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

$FiPi Token Profile

$FiPi’s launch date was May 16th, 2022. $FiPi’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,516,913 tokens. The official website for $FiPi is fipi.io. $FiPi’s official Twitter account is @fipitoken.

Buying and Selling $FiPi

According to CryptoCompare, “$FiPi (FIPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. $FiPi has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of $FiPi is 0.01512458 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,107.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fipi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $FiPi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $FiPi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $FiPi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for $FiPi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $FiPi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.