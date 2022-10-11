$FiPi Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (FIPI)

$FiPi (FIPI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, $FiPi has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. $FiPi has a market cap of $328,648.43 and approximately $15,895.00 worth of $FiPi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $FiPi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070415 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
$FiPi Token Profile
$FiPi’s launch date was May 16th, 2022. $FiPi’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,516,913 tokens. The official website for $FiPi is fipi.io. $FiPi’s official Twitter account is @fipitoken.
Buying and Selling $FiPi
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $FiPi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $FiPi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $FiPi using one of the exchanges listed above.
