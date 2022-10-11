First Long Island Investors LLC Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BX traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. 314,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,860. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

