First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 8,708 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. 353,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

