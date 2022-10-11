First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,791 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 0.1% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in First Solar by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in First Solar by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.32. 47,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,216. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

