FirstCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,859.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002468 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin (FRST) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate FRST through the process of mining. FirstCoin has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 31,207,527.807376 in circulation. The last known price of FirstCoin is 0.00043283 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://firstcoinproject.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.