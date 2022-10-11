Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 121,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,781,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

