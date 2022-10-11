Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 80,940 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.70. 4,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.39.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.