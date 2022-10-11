Foundry Partners LLC Buys 134,450 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. 14,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,862. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

