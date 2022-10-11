Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $74,306.54 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 17,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.