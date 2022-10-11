Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $74,306.54 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 17,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.00.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

