Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.93

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 5392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 366.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 110.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $38,710,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 61.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.