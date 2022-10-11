Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.10

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

A number of research firms have commented on GECFF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.63.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

