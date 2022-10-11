Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Genesco by 99.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.