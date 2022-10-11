Genie Protocol (GNP) Reaches One Day Volume of $48,672.00

Genie Protocol (GNP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Genie Protocol has traded 99.3% lower against the US dollar. One Genie Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Genie Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,698.10 and $48,672.00 worth of Genie Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genie Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Genie Protocol Profile

Genie Protocol launched on September 14th, 2021. Genie Protocol’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Genie Protocol’s official website is www.genieprotocol.net. Genie Protocol’s official Twitter account is @officialgeniep and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genie Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@genieprotocol.

Genie Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genie Protocol (GNP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Genie Protocol has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Genie Protocol is 0.0002827 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $92.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.genieprotocol.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genie Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genie Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genie Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genie Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genie Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.