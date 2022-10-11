Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.34

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.34 and last traded at C$21.34, with a volume of 40563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.07.
GEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29.
In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
