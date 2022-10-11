Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.93

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.93 and last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 63242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GVDNY. Citigroup raised shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,456.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

