Giveth Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (GIV)

Giveth (GIV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Giveth has a market capitalization of $317,196.64 and $11,819.00 worth of Giveth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giveth token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Giveth has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Giveth Token Profile

Giveth was first traded on December 24th, 2021. Giveth’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,677,400 tokens. The official message board for Giveth is medium.com/giveth. The official website for Giveth is giv.giveth.io. Giveth’s official Twitter account is @givethio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giveth is https://reddit.com/r/giveth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giveth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giveth (GIV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Giveth has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Giveth is 0.03545298 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $141.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://giv.giveth.io/.”

