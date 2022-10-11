Gladian Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25,578.89 (GLD)

Gladian (GLD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Gladian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gladian has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Gladian has a total market capitalization of $25,578.89 and approximately $49,169.00 worth of Gladian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Gladian

Gladian launched on January 16th, 2022. Gladian’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 tokens. Gladian’s official Twitter account is @gladiantoken. The official website for Gladian is gladian.io. The official message board for Gladian is gladiantoken.medium.com.

Gladian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gladian (GLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gladian has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gladian is 0.00446948 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gladian.io/.”

