GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GLG Life Tech Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

