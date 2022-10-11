Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 582,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

