GN (GN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GN (GN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, GN has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. GN has a total market capitalization of $417,097.96 and $28,570.00 worth of GN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GN

GN was first traded on November 11th, 2021. GN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. GN’s official website is ngmi-gn.com. GN’s official Twitter account is @ngmigntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GN

According to CryptoCompare, “GN (GN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GN is 0.00000042 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14,330.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ngmi-gn.com/.”

