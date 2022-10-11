Gold Retriever (GLDN) Hits One Day Volume of $309,734.00

Gold Retriever (GLDN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Gold Retriever has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $309,734.00 worth of Gold Retriever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Retriever token can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00010421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Retriever has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Retriever alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gold Retriever Token Profile

Gold Retriever’s launch date was August 29th, 2022. Gold Retriever’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Gold Retriever’s official Twitter account is @0xgoldretriever?s=21&t=qkfo1v-tidwtdyf31sxeya. The official website for Gold Retriever is goldretriever.io.

Gold Retriever Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Retriever (GLDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gold Retriever has a current supply of 10,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gold Retriever is 2.19130839 USD and is down -18.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $240,828.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://goldretriever.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Retriever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Retriever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Retriever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Retriever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Retriever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.