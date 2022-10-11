Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Up 4.8%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.01. 11,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 199,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $7,062,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 696.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.