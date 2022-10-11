GoldenWspp Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,667.00 (GWSPP)

GoldenWspp (GWSPP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, GoldenWspp has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoldenWspp has a total market cap of $40,059.79 and approximately $23,667.00 worth of GoldenWspp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenWspp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GoldenWspp Profile

GoldenWspp’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. The official website for GoldenWspp is wolfible.com. GoldenWspp’s official Twitter account is @robowolf8.

Buying and Selling GoldenWspp

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldenWspp (GWSPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GoldenWspp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GoldenWspp is 0.00701418 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolfible.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenWspp directly using U.S. dollars.

