Grave (GRVE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,002.00

Grave (GRVE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Grave has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $12,002.00 worth of Grave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grave has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Grave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Grave

Grave’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Grave’s total supply is 45,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,198,000 tokens. Grave’s official website is croskull.com. Grave’s official Twitter account is @croskullnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grave’s official message board is medium.com/@croskullnft.

Buying and Selling Grave

According to CryptoCompare, “Grave (GRVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Grave has a current supply of 45,990,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grave is 0.17025314 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,781.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croskull.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grave using one of the exchanges listed above.

