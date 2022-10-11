Grim Finance Price Up 171.4% Over Last 7 Days (REAPER)

Grim Finance (REAPER) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Grim Finance has a market cap of $16,934.43 and $21,370.00 worth of Grim Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grim Finance has traded up 171.4% against the US dollar. One Grim Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grim Finance Profile

Grim Finance launched on May 4th, 2021. Grim Finance’s total supply is 46,520,000 tokens. The official website for Grim Finance is www.grim.finance. Grim Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrim.

Grim Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grim Finance (REAPER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Grim Finance has a current supply of 46,520,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grim Finance is 0.00036417 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $76.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grim.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grim Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grim Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grim Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

